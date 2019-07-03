- Above is the latest vignette for Killian Dain's return to WWE NXT, which should air in the next few weeks. The former SAnitY member said he had everything taken from him.

"I want you to know who and what I am. I want you to know why I'm doing the things I do. You see, I have nothing. In fact, everything I had was taken from me and now I'm going to take anything and everything I want," Dain said.

- As noted, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins have apparently accepted the earlier Twitter challenge from Andrade and Zelina Vega for a mixed tag team match.

WWE has not officially announced the match but the teaser video on the WWE website noted that the challenge was issued for next Monday's RAW. That show, from the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ, will be the go-home RAW for the WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view, where Rollins and Lynch will defend their titles in an Extreme Rules Winners Take All match against Lacey Evans and Baron Corbin.

- WWE 24/7 Champion Drake Maverick has checked in with another Twitter video from his honeymoon in Orlando with new wife Renee Michelle, and she is still not happy. As seen below, Maverick continues to put the title before his wife. Michelle is especially upset over the fact that they are spending their honeymoon in the same city they live in.

There's been a lot of speculation on WWE signing Michelle due to this storyline but there's no word on if they are interested. Michelle, a 2017 Mae Young Classic competitor, could at least get a tryout coming out of the storyline.

Also below is the first honeymoon clip from Tuesday: