As noted earlier this week, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson had reportedly agreed to terms with WWE on a new five-year deal, but it wasn't clear if they had officially signed.

On this morning's Wrestler Observer Radio it was updated they have "absolutely signed" with WWE and Dave Meltzer reported WWE is making bigger offers than people think, Gallows and Anderson being one of them. They had previous turned down deals worth $500,000, so WWE obviously upped the ante to keep the tag team around.

Melter also noted WWE isn't looking to lose anybody right now, and it's unlikely anyone will be fired, aside from disciplinary reasons.

Earlier this week, WWE put The Club back together as we saw AJ Styles turn heel at the end of Monday's RAW by attacking WWE US Champion Ricochet.

Styles is expected to have another match against Ricochet at WWE Extreme Rules and WWE has already put out a preview wondering if The Club is "taking over the red brand," possibly teasing new opponents for the stable.