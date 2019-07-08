Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch facing Andrade & Zelina Vega will open tonight's RAW, Wrestling Inc. has learned. The match is one of two advertised main events for the show, with the other being Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre facing Roman Reigns and a partner of Shane's choosing. The Undertaker is banned from the building and will be removed from Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view if he interferes tonight.

As we first reported earlier this afternoon, Alexa Bliss is not at tonight's RAW as she has been battling an illness. She is still scheduled to face Bayley at Extreme Rules.

Bray Wyatt, Mike Kanellis, Maria Kanellis and The Street Profits are also all backstage at tonight's RAW, as we reported earlier. WWE also announced over the weekend that Rey Mysterio will return tonight.