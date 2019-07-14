Paul Heyman made a surprise appearance at last night's EVOLVE 10th Anniversary Celebration (full results here) to cut a promo and then do ring announcing duties for Austin Theory vs. J.D. Drake.

Theory would defeat Drake in a Winner Take All Title vs. Title Match and is now the EVOLVE and WWN Champion.

In his promo, Heyman hyped the promotion as the future of wrestling. Later in the night on Twitter, Heyman retweeted EVOLVE's Gabe Sapolsky and thought the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia—also known as the ECW Arena—should be now called the EVOLVE Arena as a passing of the torch.

"The torch is officially passed...ECWArena…should be called #EVOLVEarena. #EVOLVE131…please support #EVOLVE132"

As noted, Heyman is the Executive Director of RAW and is expected to fully begin in his new role on this Monday's episode of RAW.