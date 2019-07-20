Last month at an ROH live event, a fan recounted his story about having some exchanges with members of The Allure (Velvet Sky, Mandy Leon, and Angelina Love) that led to security bringing him backstage to speak with Bully Ray. According to the fan, who goes by "xIAMHOLLYWOODx" on Twitter, the situation started like this:

"Velvet and I exchange words along with the rest of the Allure," he wrote on Twitter. "Nothing crazy. Mandy Leon spits on me from the side. Not preferable but I honestly don't care. Segment ends. Side note. I love and respect like 99% of all wrestlers. I honest to god never try to make the show ABOUT me, get myself over, etc. My rule of thumb is to boo the bad guys and cheer the good guys. It's rare that I'll flip the script but I always decide to go along with the show."

The Allure came out for another segment and more words were exchanged. This is when security asked him to come to the back where Bully Ray briefly spoke to him. Bully Ray also gave his side of the story. Below is a portion of his statement:

"In retrospect, the 'fan' should have been ejected," Bully Ray wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately, it wasn't until after 'fan' was asked to not be 'so rude,' did we find out that severity of the vile comments and lewd sexual gestures made towards the women. I think we can all agree that in 2019, this type of behavior towards women is unacceptable and goes far beyond the scope of, 'I paid for my seat, I should be able to do or say whatever I want.' I live by the motto, 'Respectful fans always get what they want. Rude fans always get what they deserve.' At the end of the day, I'm guilty of defending three women that needed a bit of defending. Not by being a bully, by being a man."

Since that time, Kevin Owens reached out and invited the fan to a WWE live event.

Ring of Honor also provided an initial statement about what happened and planned on doing an internal investigation. PWInsider has since reached out to Ring of Honor for an update on their investigation and received the following from the company.

"We have now concluded our internal investigation into the events that occurred in Portland on June 2nd and have taken appropriate actions with all parties involved. Our Code of Honor, which calls for sportsmanship, respect and honor in- and outside of the ring is a core value of this company and one we will continue to strive to uphold. To all of our loyal and dedicated fans, we apologize for the incident that transpired and we encourage all of our fans to continue attending our events. Furthermore, we promise to continue delivering the best wrestling and the best live experience on the planet. In adherence to Ring of Honor policy, we will not comment further on these matters."