Earlier this month at an ROH event, a fan recounted his story about having some exchanges with members of The Allure (Velvet Sky, Mandy Leon, and Angelina Love) that led to security bringing him backstage to speak with Bully Ray. According to the fan, who goes by "xIAMHOLLYWOODx" on Twitter, things began like this:

"Velvet and I exchange words along with the rest of the Allure," he wrote on Twitter. "Nothing crazy. Mandy Leon spits on me from the side. Not preferable but I honestly don't care. Segment ends. Side note. I love and respect like 99% of all wrestlers. I honest to god never try to make the show ABOUT me, get myself over, etc. My rule of thumb is to boo the bad guys and cheer the good guys. It's rare that I'll flip the script but I always decide to go along with the show."

The Allure came out for another segment and more words were exchanged. This is when security asked him to come to the back where Bully Ray briefly spoke to him. Bully Ray also gave his side of the story. Below is a portion of his statement:

"In retrospect, the 'fan' should have been ejected," Bully Ray wrote on Twitter. "Unfortunately, it wasn't until after 'fan' was asked to not be 'so rude,' did we find out that severity of the vile comments and lewd sexual gestures made towards the women. I think we can all agree that in 2019, this type of behavior towards women is unacceptable and goes far beyond the scope of, 'I paid for my seat, I should be able to do or say whatever I want.' I live by the motto, 'Respectful fans always get what they want. Rude fans always get what they deserve.' At the end of the day, I'm guilty of defending three women that needed a bit of defending. Not by being a bully, by being a man."

Since then, Ring of Honor also released a statement that they would investigate the matter "and assessing internal security protocols to ensure a safe environment for all fans and athletes."

Last night, WWE SmackDown was at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, and "xIAMHOLLYWOODx" tweeted out a story about how Kevin Owens reached out to him and invited him to a WWE event.

"I'm going to spill a little secret for you guys. This dude is too humble to toot his own horn so I'm going to do it for him. After the 'incident' a couple weeks ago, I had an outpour of support from friends and strangers alike. Nothing made me more confident knowing that when things go south, you guys have my back and I appreciated that more than anything. One of, if not the, craziest outcome from my infamous backstage incident was a DM from Kevin Owens. Kevin reached out to share his disappointment and frustration about what happened to me and to apologize for an incident that he wasn't even apart of. I was completely taken back and had to look for that blue little check mark because I for sure thought this was a fake account.

"I've never had any interaction with him, but he was reaching out of the kindness of his heart. That is the measure of a man. After some back and forth, Kevin threw out an offer to be his guest the next time he was in town. Fast forward to tonight...and low and behold, there was some pretty good tickets set aside for not only me, but for my friends, as well. I had more fun tonight at the show than I have in a very long time. I'm humbled and grateful by the generosity of an absolute stranger. Never stop being there for each other. Never stop taking the high road. Never stop being the better man. Thank you, Kevin Owens."

