WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-PAC" Waltman was speaking candidly on his X-PAC 12360 this week about all the current happenings in the world of professional wrestling.

It was reported earlier this week that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor will be taking time off from the company in WWE. Waltman thinks back to some sage words from "The Macho Man" Randy Savage when thinking about Balor's current situation.

"When the John Oliver thing came out, they were talking about the schedules and all that," Waltman said. "I think somebody mentioned, 'Guys can take time off any time they want, they just have to ask.' Which is a tough spot too, because when you take yourself out of the game - I always talk about Randy Savage's words of advice: 'Never take yourself out of the game' and 'Let the competition eliminate themselves' were two things that he really [stressed] to me."

Waltman applauds Balor's decision to follow through with his request for time off, however, he thinks it may be ultimately putting Finn in a tough position with the company.

"When you operate with that mentality, it's almost impossible to ask for time off. So good for Finn Balor, going, 'Okay, I need some time,'" Waltman explained.

Balor is expected to face Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam on Sunday, August 11 at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.