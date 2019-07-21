Former WWE superstar Vickie Guerrero revisited the life of her late husband and former WWE Champion, Eddie Guerrero on The Payoff podcast. Vickie spoke of how she and the eventual WWE superstar Eddie met and began dating.

"I met Eddie on a blind date," Vickie said. "My girlfriend knew his best friend. I said, 'Let's go to a club so if I don't like him, I can drink with the nice guy and go dance with someone else." When I met Eddie at the club, he had the long hair that went past his shoulders, cowboy boots, tight jeans, and just muscular. My friend asked, 'Well, are we leaving?', and I said, 'Hell no! I'm going to stick with this guy.' I broke curfew. I didn't get home until 4 A.M because we danced till 3 A.M. I said, 'Dad, punish me how you want. I just met the greatest guy. I don't care what my punishment is, I met the cutest guy ever tonight.' And we started dating ever since and it was history after that."

Vickie spoke about how life changes by being married to a professional wrestler. She mentioned that being married to a professional wrestler forced her to utilize a calendar more by arranging time differently and making arrangements on the days Eddie would be home.

"As a wrestler's wife, you live with a calendar," Vickie said. "You 'X' off the days he's gone and circle the days he's home. When they're home two or three days, you want to cramp everything you got that month into those days so that our husbands could enjoy those family moments."

Vickie also spoke about Eddie's mastery with live audiences. She said that due to Eddie's perfect in-ring timing, Eddie was able to work the crowd in great ways.

"Eddie's timing was impeccable," Vickie said. "He would listen to the crowd. He knew when to wait. He knew when to go for it. He knew how to play with them. He didn't care about the clock or how much time he had left. He always said, 'I'm going to wait for the fans and wait for when that moment is right and then I'm going to feed it to the fans.'"

Speaking on Eddie's mother, Herlinda Guerrero, Vickie said Herlinda was her support while learning how to handle being married to someone who is constantly traveling. Vickie spoke volumes for Herlinda saying that she taught her many life lessons while managing a wrestling family.

"Love her," Vickie said. "She was my rock when I was with married with Eddie. She was a wrestler's wife too. She would sit there with me many nights when I cried and had my children by myself. She said, 'These are the nights you have to be strong and take care of the kids and keep the house running while he's on the road making money for y'all.' She taught me so much about patience, endurance, trust, and loving the business and loving our husbands that they have to be away while they escalate their career. She taught me a lot of lessons during that time."

Vickie Guerrero has worked for WWE as a wrestler, talent mouthpiece, and SmackDown General Manager from 2005-2014. She was married to Eddie Guerrero until Guerrero's passing in 2005.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Payoff with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.