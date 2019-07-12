WWE Champion Kofi Kingston spoke with Vicente Beltran of Planeta Wrestling to promote Sunday's Extreme Rules pay-per-view. Kingston addressed the loaded schedule he has been experiencing as WWE Champion. Kingston said despite a busy schedule, he knew what to expect from being in WWE for over eleven years.

"I'm definitely extreme busy but I'm not stressed at all," Kingston claimed. "I think I've been around long enough to know what it entails to be WWE Champion. I've done a lot of media and had lots of experience. Especially with [Xavier] Woods and [Big] E, we went to Los Angeles to film things there and then maybe do some video game stuff…being busy is something I've been used to for sure.

"Traveling with guys like CM Punk, I knew how busy being champion could be. So, I knew what to expect as far as being champion and having to bear the load of the company on your back. It's always going to be doing your part. When you're champion of the company, it's your responsibility to prove that you belong there. I'm more than up to the challenge. I've been waiting for this moment for over eleven years. It's infinitely more busy but in the best way possible because this is what you want as champion."

Speaking on WWE's international tours, Kingston said he hopes to return to Spain soon as it is one of his favorite countries to visit. Kingston mentioned the excited fanbase creates a great energy to perform for.

"I hope that we come to Spain sometime," Kingston said. "Spain is one of my favorite places to go. I think the Spanish culture is very passionate in general so they bring that same passion to WWE shows. I'm sure people will be even more excited. I hope that I'm on the show when WWE does go back because Spain is awesome. The Spanish people are awesome to perform in front of."

Kingston also spoke about WWE's recent "Reimagined" video which looked at a fantasy match between Sting and The Undertaker in the ring together. Kingston said seeing the two legends wrestle would be a dream come true for him and wrestling fans alike.

"[Undertaker Vs. Sting] is fantasy booking," Kingston admitted. "We never thought we'd see Sting and Undertaker going toe to toe. From what I know, I think this was rumored to happen at a WrestleMania a while ago but obviously it didn't go down that way. It was something that tickled my fancy as a wrestling fan for life knowing that Sting and Undertaker are two legends. To see them go at it would be a dream come true for most people... I would love to see that. If I could be a fan for a minute, if that match were to go down, I think that would be something special."

Kofi Kingston is scheduled to defend his WWE Championship against Samoa Joe this Sunday at Extreme Rules.

