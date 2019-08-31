- Above is AEW's full "Countdown to All Out" special that aired on TNT on Friday night from 10-11pm ET. This is the first piece of AEW programming that has aired on the network.

- AEW Chief Branding Officer Brandi Rhodes told fans at Starrcast III on Friday night that in addition to wrestling, Awesome Kong has also signed with the company to work behind the scenes as a coach. As noted earlier this week, Kong will be participating in the Casino Battle Royale on "The Buy In" pre-show later tonight before All Out. She spoke with The New York Post and commented on what kind of role she wants to have with AEW, and how often we will see her.

"I want the type of role that's going to help the generation of the future because I've done a lot in wrestling," Kong said. "I don't feel I have anything to prove in wrestling and I feel very fulfilled in my career, and I think the only thing left now is to run a really successful program that would leave us with superstars that are going to be around for you guys in 10 and 15 years. I want to be involved in that, to run a program with women and or men and build their names up."

We noted before how AEW signed another veteran to work in the ring and behind-the-scenes this week - Dustin Rhodes.

- The action at tonight's AEW All Out pay-per-view will be called by Jim Ross, Excalibur and Alex "GoldenBoy" Mendez, according to Dave Meltzer of F4Wonline.com. As noted, GoldenBoy confirmed he will be calling the show in the tweet seen below, which was his reaction to AEW announcing his signing.