AEW is set to announce the locations for their second and third TNT episodes later today, Tuesday.

These are the live episodes that will air on Wednesday, October 9 and Wednesday, October 16. The details will be revealed in the uncensored version of the "Being The Elite" clip seen below, from the new episode seen above.

The first AEW on TNT episode will air live from 8-10pm ET on Wednesday, October 2 from the Capital One Arena in Washington, DC. The event sold out in just a few hours last week, but more tickets are to be released soon.