Matt Hardy took to Twitter to do a Q&A and one question was from Ali. The SmackDown star tweeted at Hardy, "Can we tag again."

Hardy's quick response was, "Of course! That would be absolutely..." He also shared a GIF of himself saying "Wonderful."

Matt Hardy and Ali partnered during a WWE Live Event in July against The Authors of Pain. The team ended up beating AOP.

Matt and Ali also had a match in June, where Ali won. Post-match, Matt Hardy called him the future wrestling and Ali called Matt one of his childhood heroes.

