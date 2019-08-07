As noted, last night's WWE SmackDown ended with Buddy Murphy telling Roman Reigns that Rowan was the man behind last Tuesday's backstage attack attempt. The show ended with Daniel Bryan and Rowan watching from the ring as Reigns took the confession in backstage.

Above is backstage video of Bryan addressing the confession by Murphy. Bryan said Rowan had nothing to do with it, and he doesn't care about Reigns.

"This is typical media spin," Bryan said. "This is typical media spin and I like how you guys don't try to put any of the blame on Roman Reigns. What happened when Roman Reigns asked Buddy Murphy what happened, what did he say? He said he saw no one, and only when he had his head forced against the wall by Roman Reigns did he say anything about Rowan. What would you do if I had pinned your head to the wall and I said you couldn't leave until you gave me a name? I guarantee you would give me a name. I do not know Buddy Murphy, I don't care about Roman Reigns. All I know is Rowan has nothing to do with this."

It looks like Reigns may not wrestle a match at Sunday's SummerSlam event. PWInsider reports that word going around at SmackDown last night was that the planned Reigns vs. Bryan singles match will likely be dropped so they can let the current storyline play out. There had also been speculation on Reigns and Samoa Joe vs. Rowan and Bryan, but now we may get just some sort of angle to further the storyline at Sunday's pay-per-view.

WWE writers have reportedly pitched several ideas for who is behind the attacks on Reigns, and word is that Rowan may not be the attacker in the end.

It was also noted that the Bryan "career-altering announcement" storyline looks to have been dropped, unless WWE decides to work it back into a storyline. There was no mention of that angle at SmackDown this week.

As we've noted, Bryan vs. Reigns is planned for several upcoming WWE live events.