- Above is WWE's latest Top 10 featuring the Greatest Kings of the Ring. The group included: Booker T, "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Brock Lesnar, Owen Hart, Triple H, and Kurt Angle. This year's King of the Ring tournament begins on Monday, here is the full bracket.

- Today, Paige turns 27 years old. WWE sent well wishes to the former two-time Divas Champion and NXT Women's Champion on social media. As noted, earlier this week Paige underwent neck surgery for a hernia related to an injury that she suffered during a match in December of 2017.

- During one of her shoots, NXT Star Kacy Catanzaro showed off her agility by spinning around and around on her hands. Will Ospreay caught the video and gave it a "try," but just did it using his feet. Ricochet (Ospreay's friend and Catanzaro's boyfriend) didn't seem too impressed by Ospreay's video.

Had lots of fun shooting with @Buffbunny_Co @HeidiSomers ??? P.S. I fell over immediately after I stood up - so dizzy ?? pic.twitter.com/02nUWiEAq3 — Kacy Catanzaro (@KacyCatanzaro) August 16, 2019