The 24/7 Title has generated a wide range of reactions in its short existence. Some love it and think its title chase adds entertainment to the WWE product while others see it as a cheap knock-off of the Hardcore Title and think it devalues what it means to be a champion.

Booker T falls into the camp of the latter and he talked more about it on his Hall of Fame w/ Booker T podcast.

"I have my own wrestling promotion, Reality of Wrestling, so I don't know. You have to go to the senses of the WWE Universe and ask what they think about having a title on the show," stated Booker. "My thing is this: titles do have meaning behind them. They do have some relevancy and at the end of the day you want it to mean something, so I'm just trying to figure out where they are going and after [the Raw Reunion]... I am still searching [for its meaning]."

Booker is referring to the nine title changes at the Raw Reunion with R-Truth and Drake being the only two of those nine winners who are active WWE competitors. He also seems to indicate that while he is fine with comic relief, it shouldn't be reserved for championships which should be viewed as something special.

"Back in the day, we always like to have fun. We always went out on a weekly basis especially with me and Goldust. The people that are doing it you have to make it as real as you can possibly make it and I think that if we don't do that, we can get lost in what it is we are trying to accomplish," said Booker. "And sometimes I think that if everybody is not on the same page it can be convoluted, which is the way that I see it. I'm sure other people see it that way too and at the end of the day, hopefully, they will find their niche with that championship. But me personally I am all about going out there, as far as championships go, championships are one thing. Still going out and having comic relief on the show that is another thing.

"The Hardcore Championship, I became one three times, and it wasn't something that we played with or anything like that. I did it on a house show and it was comic relief for that house, but not for the TV and that is what the difference was I think. We didn't do a whole lot. We brought it to the house shows, which is where it really stuck and meant something, especially in this day and age because of social media, and you have three back-to-back house shows. I think it definitely can be utilized properly, call me when you want the show being booked."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Hall of Fame w/ Booker T with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Peter Bahi contributed to this article.