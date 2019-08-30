- As seen above, the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel has posted the second part of their two-part series looking at WWE NXT Superstar Karen Q's recovery from her recent leg injury. For those who missed it, below is the first part, which also includes footage from the day and night of the NXT live event where she was injured.

We noted before how Karen suffered the leg injury while teaming with Bianca Belair to face Rhea Ripley and Reina Gonzalez at the July 27 NXT live event from Atlanta. The WWE website noted that Karen suffered a fractured lateral malleolus, which are bones in the ankle. Her original Twitter posts noted that she suffered a broken leg and her follow-up video from the airport said she had a broken foot. Q then underwent successful surgery on Wednesday, July 31.

- The WWE website now has Bray Wyatt advertised for every RAW episode through the October 28 show from St. Louis. Wyatt is not listed for the RAW and SmackDown TV tapings from Manchester, England on November 8, but he will likely be there. As noted, WWE had "The Fiend" Wyatt scheduled for this week's RAW but he did not appear live in the arena as advertised.

The current plan for Wyatt is to challenge the WWE Universal Champion at the Hell In a Cell pay-per-view on October 6 in Sacramento, inside the Cell. Wyatt is expected to issue the challenge to the winner of the WWE Clash of Champions main event between Braun Strowman and current champion Seth Rollins. You can read the latest on Wyatt and HIAC at this link.

- Mattel has updated John Cena's look to include the much-discussed hair cut that he debuted earlier this year. The new Cena hairstyle is included in Mattel's Elite Collection Series 71, which also includes figures for Nikki Bella, Jeff Hardy, Drew McIntyre, Paige, Big Show, Kassius Ohno and NXT Champion Adam Cole. You can see Cena's updated action figure look below: