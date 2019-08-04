- Above is a look at all of WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's SummerSlam matches over the years. Lesnar is scheduled to be at this Monday's RAW for the final build-up towards next Sunday's PPV match against Seth Rollins.

- The identity of Roman Reigns' attacker is still currently unknown, but WWE has been asking other WWE Superstars if they had anything to do with the attack. At a WWE live event in Toledo, Baron Corbin was asked about the incident on SmackDown.

"I'm on RAW, you idiot!" Corbin yelled back. "Roman Reigns isn't worthy my time, buddy. And it's Roman Reigns. He probably got what he deserved."

- WWE posted this week's 25 best Instagram photos. The collection included: Ali, Paige, and Lana.