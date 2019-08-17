Former two-time UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez made his pro wrestling debut earlier this month at AAA TripleMania XXVII when he teamed up with Cody Rhodes and Psycho Clown in a winning effort against Texano Jr., Taurus, and Killer Kross.

ESPN is reporting Velasquez will be returning to the ring this fall when AAA comes to Madison Square Garden's Hulu Theater on September 15. AAA was initially planning on having the show in Madison Square Garden itself, but ended up switching to the Hulu Theater in an announcement made yesterday.

The next scheduled appearance will be on October 13 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Velasquez is still on the UFC roster and plans to fight again in the future, his current contract allows him to do pro wrestling, as well.

Below is some video of Cain (under a mask) during his TripleMania bout.