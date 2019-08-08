Charlotte Flair was at the Television Critics Association (TCA) press event on Wednesday. During a panel, she said wants to be the face of the company like Roman Reigns is now. She was asked about RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch having a male Superstar pictured beside her on the cover of the upcoming WWE 2K20 video game.

"So, I look at it this way. If you watched the video game's commercial, and Roman acknowledging her like 'You're the man,' there's no bigger acknowledgement in our company than coming from Roman Reigns," Flair said, via The Wrap. "I want to be where Roman is right now, on [the marketing materials] for Fox (Sports). I want to be the face of the company."

Flair made the comments during the a panel at the Television Critics Association (TCA) press event on Wednesday. As we noted earlier at this link, Reigns was featured on a large banner for Fox Sports, at the center of players from the MLB, NFL and college football.

Flair also said Becky sharing the cover with Reigns is not a slight to Becky at all.

"But Becky and Roman– right now, with Becky's year and us main-eventing WrestleMania, which is the pinnacle of the Women's Evolution, which is not just gonna stop there — it's not a slight to Becky," Flair said. "It's just Roman's "The Guy," or the man, and so is Becky. It's a representation of saying, 'OK we still put Becky on the cover, the first time ever (for a woman).' I think it's more kudos that– Roman is standing behind her. Roman Reigns is standing behind her. [He's] the face of our company. That's the big message to me.

Flair addresses negative fan reactions to the video game cover and said they will always have something to be negative about.

"Having me up here, and not another male is a message from WWE saying, 'Hey, our women are taking over and we hope that this message spreads to every industry,'" Flair said. "Because WWE is positioning us as Superstars equally as the men in every aspect in the company. So the fan's saying 'boo-hoo' that Roman's on the cover. That's just– either they're gonna be happy or they're gonna be mad, they're gonna have something to be negative about. It's easier to be negative than to be positive."

When asked if her opinion on the WWE 2K20 cover is shared by the rest of the female roster, Flair said the women's locker room is 100% satisfied with how they are represented on the WWE 2K20 cover. She said, "They both deserved it."

You can see the WWE 2K20 cover and launch trailer with game details at this link.