- Above, Jon Moxley and Jay White commented about each other before their G1 Climax match. These interviews were from yesterday, and the two met in the ring earlier today, so click here if you want to see who won. Moxley said his one goal was to make White feel pain, "inescapable, ugly, brutal, honest pain."

- AMC Theaters (the largest movie house in the U.S.) is now advertising commercials for AEW before and after The Rock's Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, according to PWInsider. The marketing is geared towards fans of The Rock being somewhat interested in pro wrestling with the commercial pushing the October 2 TNT TV debut.

- As noted, Cody Rhodes teamed up with Cain Velasquez and Psycho Clown at last night's AAA TripleMania XXVII (full results here) in a winning effort against Taurus, Killer Kross, and Texano Jr. After retweeting a photo of the trio, Rhodes had this to say on Twitter about the match.

"Told commentary earlier how absurd yet fun this trio was. One of the biggest/brightest stars in Mexico, a former UFC heavyweight champ, and an AEW evp. A snapshot of the magic that is pro-wrestling these days."