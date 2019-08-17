D'Lo Brown has 25 years in the wrestling business and is best known for his time in WWE. He was a member of the Nation of Domination which worked during the Attitude Era, but may not work in today's environment.

Brown discussed if the NOD would work today when he spoke with VOC Nation.

"I don't think today's culture would allow a group of militants like we were to exist and not be struck down by different parents groups or whatever. It was controversial then, and in today's politically correct climate I don't think it would work today," admitted Brown. "I wish it could; it would be amazing to see a new version of it, but I don't think it would fly today. The backlash would be so severe right now, so it wouldn't be worth the effort. Sponsors and networks don't want any part of that today, so I think it would be met with a ton of resistance."

Speaking of certain groups having problems with wrestling content, those same groups usually never seem to have a problem with controversial movies or TV shows. Brown spoke about this double standard when it comes to wrestling.

"Wrestling is what it is; it's not real life and it's no different than a movie. It doesn't seem fair that we can't do controversial characters like that in wrestling and use them to draw ratings and crowds. Movies or TV shows get away with it and there's not that backlash," said Brown. "Even when the Iron Sheik beat Hogan, it was right when Iran was being a pain in America's ass. I don't understand why we can't get away with that today. We're swimming upstream [today regarding creative]."

Recently WWE has seemed to turn back the clock a bit by hiring several people who were popular in the 1990s, namely Paul Heyman, Eric Bischoff and Bruce Prichard. Brown is currently an Impact Wrestling producer, but he thought it was a good idea for WWE to bring back those names.

"I think it was a good move for them to bring Eric, Paul, and Bruce back," stated Brown. "They're creative enough to help the product. They can rekindle some of the magic that Raw and SmackDown have lost over the last few years. There are wrestling fans out there; they didn't disappear, they're just turned off from the product."