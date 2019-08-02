- As noted, this week's WWE NXT episode saw Fandango make his long-awaited return from a shoulder injury. He saved Tyler Breeze from a beatdown by The Forgotten Sons, reuniting Breezango on the NXT brand after their previous run on the main roster.

In an update, WWE moved Fandango, a veteran Superstar who has been with WWE since 2008, from the RAW roster to the NXT roster this afternoon. Breezango was in action at last night's NXT live event from St. Petersburg, Florida. They defeated The Outliers, Riddick Moss and Dorian Mak.

Above is new video from the WWE Performance Center YouTube channel, featuring a behind-the-scenes look at Fandango's return to Full Sail Live. Below is the latest WWE Network Pick of the Week video with Breezango.

- WWE has announced that the NXT "Takeover: Toronto II" Pre-show will air at 6:30pm ET on Saturday, August 10. It will stream on the WWE Network, the WWE App, the WWE website, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. The main Takeover card is scheduled to begin at 7pm ET on the WWE Network.

- We noted before how WWE announced a storyline update to the Roman Reigns mystery attack from Tuesday's SmackDown and said that an investigation has revealed that the lighting rigs were pushed over on Reigns due to an error made by the forklift operator, but that they had not determined the identity of the operator. It's believed that Daniel Bryan will be revealed as the forklift driver as Bryan vs. Reigns is reportedly planned for SummerSlam.

WWE issued a new website poll today asking fans if the Reigns incident on SmackDown was an accident. As of this writing, 79% voted no while 21% voted yes.

As seen below, WWE also issued a Twitter poll to ask fans if the mystery attack was an accident. As of this writing with 17,785 votes cast, 81% voted no while 19% voted yes.