The Twitter war between Chris Jericho and Matt Riddle may just be getting started, as the two continued their insults at one another earlier today over the popular social media platform. Riddle even took it as far as to say that he will "beat the s--t" out of Y2J, Chris Jericho.

Riddle posted a video earlier this morning that came with multiple hashtags and the caption, "My POV, Watch, Listen, Enjoy, Bro". Riddle didn't hold back when he began, "I'm just gonna say this: I don't know what's going on with all of these WCW guys. Legitimately, I don't like Goldberg. I had my thing. I'm not going to get into it; everybody know what I think and it's true, he's not at the level. Yes, he's made lots of money but at the end of the day, when future wrestlers come in, or somebody wants to get into this business, or a passionate fan wants to watch something good, I doubt they're going to pull up a Bill Goldberg match. They're going to pull up one of my matches, or Kurt Angle's matches, or Chris Benoit's matches, or Shawn Michaels', or Bret Hart's, and I'll go on. But Goldberg's not in the category or less.

"Jericho, you came at me! I don't know why you're saying, 'Listen and learn, kid.' I'll beat the s--t out of you," Riddle continued. "I don't understand that, I don't get it, you're soft as hell. Maybe back in your prime, but even then, I would have beat the s--t out of you then, so, listen and learn from me, bro. Shut your mouth.

"Lance (Storm), I don't get it. You were boring then - I remember doing a seminar with you at Legend's Camp in North Carolina," Riddle recalled. "I literally fell asleep during your seminar. I had to be woken up by you. I even apologized at the time. And then to think, years later, I'd be in NXT and then for some reason you get on your little Twitter machine and you start talking trash about me. Say, barefoot or not, I'm still 10x the entertainer you ever were. Keep coaching, keep passing on the tradition, just don't teach them how to be entertaining because you don't know how to.

"And Booker T, I honestly really like you Booker T," Riddle explained. "I didn't want any heat with you, but you said I couldn't work and I'm pretty sure if you watch a couple of my matches, you'll probably realize you were really wrong about that. So, that's it. I want everyone to know where I'm coming from because I'm a pretty sweet guy, and I don't want any of this trouble. Okay? Alright, everybody have a great Monday. I'll see everybody in Albany, NY Thursday, Buffalo, NY Friday and TakeOver: Toronto on Saturday. Later, bro."

Jericho kept his response short but effective, writing, "Minor League Wannabe Bros are funny.... #SuperKingOfShmoes @ Riddle, North Carolina" and posting a similar video of himself making a big, goofy grin at the camera.

Jericho first got Riddle's attention this past weekend when he wrote, "Listen and learn kid," while retweeting a couple of paragraph's that originally came from his own book. The passage looked back on the moment in Jericho's career when he realized that burying other performers for being "old" or "slow" ultimately devalues the entire feud altogether.

Riddle responded with a video of himself making a big grin, accompanied with the caption, "What's wrong with these WCW guys? First Goldberg then Booker T, and now a really boring wrestler who hates barefoot Bros (Lance Storm) and last but not least Y2J. It's almost like you all wanna get beat up before you retire... "Listen and learn Bros".

Riddle made headlines earlier this summer when he made several insults directed at WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg on Twitter, calling him the worst pro wrestler in the business at one point. Goldberg has had Riddle blocked on Twitter for some time due to comments Riddle has made over the years.

As noted, another WWE Hall of Famer and the 5x World Champion, Booker T, had some words of his own for Riddle after he insulted Goldberg's in-ring work.

"I was listening to Matt Riddle talk about Goldberg," Booker T said. "I got a chance to watch Matt Riddle work. This guy needs a lot of work. You talk about somebody that needs to work on their craft? This Matt Riddle needs to work on his craft and that's coming from Booker T.

"I wish Matt Riddle would come down to my school and get a first class wrestling 101 training. Before Matt Riddle starts talking about anybody, Matt Riddle needs to work on his game and work on it very hard and that's coming from a Hall of Famer. That's coming from one of the best in the business."

