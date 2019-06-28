WWE Hall of Famer Booker T spoke to Reality of Wrestling about NXT superstar Matt Riddle and his style of wrestling. Booker T said he's watched Matt Riddle perform and believes Riddle is a long ways away from being a good wrestler.

"I was listening to Matt Riddle talk about Goldberg," Booker T said. "I got a chance to watch Matt Riddle work. This guy needs a lot of work. You talk about somebody that needs to work on their craft? This Matt Riddle needs to work on his craft and that's coming from Booker T.

"I wish Matt Riddle would come down to my school and get a first class wrestling 101 training. Before Matt Riddle starts talking about anybody, Matt Riddle needs to work on his game and work on it very hard and that's coming from a Hall of Famer. That's coming from one of the best in the business."

This statement comes weeks after Matt Riddle tweeted about Goldberg during the Super Show Down run. Booker T then brought up his own accomplishments while further critiquing Matt Riddle. Booker T said he was perfect some nights while Matt Riddle needs to work on his game.

"Matt Riddle can say whatever he wants to say about Booker T but I was top 5 in the world," Booker T said. "I hovered somewhere in that top five echelon. Was I number one? I don't know, I can't answer that question but I knew I was good. I was real good and some nights I was perfect. Hey Matt Riddle, work on your game kid. That's coming from the five-time champ."

Matt Riddle recently teamed with Tyler Breeze and Velveteen Dream to take on Undisputed Era in NXT. Riddle is not yet set to wrestle on NXT's next TakeOver Toronto.

