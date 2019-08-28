Rey Mysterio, Impact World Champion Brian Cage and Melissa Santos were in Medellin, Colombia for a medical tourism trip.

Mysterio, Cage and Santos received stem cell treatment at the BioXcellerator facility in Medellin. During the trip, the wrestling stars also went paragliding.

Mysterio last appeared on RAW two weeks ago and teased retirement before his son, Dominick, talked him out of it. Mysterio is slated to return to RAW this Monday.

You can see photos from the trip below.