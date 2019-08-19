- As rumored, tonight's WWE RAW from St. Paul saw Rey Mysterio's son Dominick Gutierrez return to the storylines. Rey appeared in a backstage segment with Charly Caruso and teased a retirement announcement until Dominick appeared and talked him out of it, so father and son can one day team together in WWE. Rey said he would hold off on retiring because he loves his son that much.

We've noted how word from within WWE is that Dominick likely won't be ready for in-ring action until some time in 2020, but WWE officials want him to wrestle.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in St. Paul, Minnesota for this week's Main Event episode:

* Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan

* Robert Roode and Eric Young vs. Lucha House Party

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- As noted, tonight's RAW saw Cedric Alexander and Samoa Joe advance to the second round of the King of the Ring tournament. Cedric defeated Sami Zayn while Joe defeated Cesaro to advance. You can see a photo of the throne, robe, crown and scepter for the KOTR winner below: