- Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable did not appear on this week's WWE SmackDown episode, but they are featured in this new post-show segment from backstage. A WWE producer asks Benjamin what he thinks his chances are in the 2019 King of the Ring tournament. As he has done in recent weeks, Benjamin just looks around and smirks, but then we see Gable appear in the background.

Gable asked, "What's up, Shelton?"

"Shorty...," Benjamin responded as he walked off. Benjamin has been quiet for several weeks now, but finally broke his silence here tonight.

As noted, the WWE King of the Ring tournament will return on next Monday's RAW, with the finals taking place at the Clash of Champions pay-per-view on September 15. Gable and Benjamin will represent the blue brand in the tournament, along with Ali, Andrade, Apollo Crews, Buddy Murphy, WWE 24/7 Champion Elias, and Kevin Owens. RAW will be represented by Baron Corbin, Cesaro, Cedric Alexander, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Sami Zayn, Samoa Joe, and The Miz.

- The dark match before tonight's WWE SmackDown from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto saw Ali defeat Andrade in singles action. Ali countered the Hammerlock DDT and rolled Andrade up with a small package for the win.

- WWE Hall of Famer Steve Austin will be eating hot wings on Thursday's new episode of "Hot Ones" from host Sean Evans and First We Feast. This will be the season 9 finale of the popular show. Austin announced his episode in the teaser clip below.

Austin will be appearing on the unique YouTube interview show to promote his new "Straight Up Steve Austin" series on the USA Network. Austin continues to make the media rounds to promote his new show, and recently appeared on another hit social media series - the Barstool Pizza Review show from Barstool Sports with "El Presidente" Dave Portnoy. You can watch Austin's episode at this link.