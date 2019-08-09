Many comparisons have been made between WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch, who is set to defend her WWE Women's Championship against Natalya at WWE SummerSlam on Sunday.

In a recent interview with Kevin Wong of The Bleacher Report, Austin, who recently appeared on WWE RAW Reunion, spoke about interviewing Lynch for his new show on the USA Network "Straight Up Steve Austin".

"I found out that she was more confident than what I originally thought," Austin explains. "She is more charismatic than I first thought. She has broken so much ground with this 'The Man' character and how she came up with it. She's very spontaneous and very quick—not just with an answer, but with a well-thought-out answer. I love that she stays composed. Her passion for the business rivals mine. And that's not something I often say."

In a further admission, Austin states her episode was one of his favorites of the new show.

"Becky Lynch is the real deal," Austin said. "She's a woman, but she's 'The Man'."

With the popularity Lynch has gained, Austin says he has given her some career advice, however, "The Rattlesnake" kept his cards close to his chest.

"I asked her on the episode about what she's currently going through and about maintaining her spot," Austin reveals. "She actually answers that on the show. But she literally lives right down the street from me, so when we crossed paths a time or two in Los Angeles, I did give her a couple pieces of advice.

"I won't specifically tell you what I told her, but I will tell you this, and it's what I tell everyone who asks me for advice: This is the way 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin did it, and it is just one way. Take it and process it, and whether you use 30 percent of it or 100 percent of it, use my advice in a way that applies to you rather than to me."

"I take zero credit for her success. She's the one going out there, doing her own thing and laying it on the line. There's a lot of similarities between 'The Man' and 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin."

There are two areas where Austin believes Lynch excels and he explains having these certain qualities is what is helping Lynch stand out from the crowd.

"I think you can see that she's highly competitive, and she's alpha," explains Austin. "She's hungry—she's not afraid to go on the limb—and she wants to be number one. With great performers, you feel them. And you feel her words; it's very powerful. She's not done yet with her run. She's not going to be complacent.

"This business is more than just being able to do a bunch of cool moves in the ring. It's character and charisma, and being able to channel that electricity in an energetic fashion that makes a performer larger than life. It's easier said than done."