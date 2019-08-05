- Above is new video of SmackDown Tag Team Champions Xavier Woods discussing the new details and features for the WWE 2K20 video game, including the Collectors' Edition, Showcase Mode and more. As noted, WWE confirmed today that Roman Reigns and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be the 2k20 cover stars. The game will be released on Tuesday, October 22 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox One X and Windows PC.

- WWE taped the following matches tonight in Pittsburgh for this week's Main Event episode:

* Dana Brooke vs. Sarah Logan

* The Revival vs. Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins

Main Event spoilers for this week are at this link.

- Tonight's WWE RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh opened with the entire roster on the stage for a tribute to the victims of the weekend shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio. Mike Rome remembered the victims and asked everyone in the arena to stand for a ten-bell salute. Below is video from the segment: