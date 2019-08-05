As noted, WWE currently has Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz announced for SummerSlam but Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that this match is just a red herring as Ziggler vs. WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg is the plan for next Sunday's pay-per-view.

While WWE did angles to build to Ziggler vs. Miz for SummerSlam, the plan all along has been for Ziggler to face Goldberg at SummerSlam, according to Meltzer on the Sunday Night's Main Event podcast. This is why Ziggler has taken shots at Goldberg during recent promos. WWE had plans to keep Goldberg's return a secret until the big reveal. There's no word yet on when they will confirm Ziggler vs. Goldberg, but Meltzer said it would likely happen on tonight's go-home edition of RAW. Tuesday's SmackDown is the final show before SummerSlam.

We've noted how there are 15 rumored matches for Sunday's 2019 SummerSlam pay-per-view from Toronto, Ontario, Canada, at the Scotiabank Arena. Below is a look at what the final SummerSlam card may end up being. It's important to note that this is not the current announced card, but just a look at what the final card could be:

WWE Universal Title Match

Seth Rollins vs. Brock Lesnar (c)

WWE Title Match

Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston (c)

Submission Match for the RAW Women's Title

Natalya vs. Becky Lynch (c)

SmackDown Women's Title Match

Ember Moon vs. Bayley (c)

WWE United States Title Match

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles (c)

WWE Cruiserweight Title Match

Oney Lorcan vs. Drew Gulak (c) (not officially announced)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match

Ali vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (c) (not officially announced)

Fatal 4 Way for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville vs. Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay (c) (not officially announced)

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens

Owens will quit WWE if he loses.

Bray Wyatt as The Fiend vs. Finn Balor

Dolph Ziggler vs. Bill Goldberg (not officially announced)

Charlotte Flair vs. Trish Stratus

Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black

Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan (not officially announced)

Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre (not officially announced)