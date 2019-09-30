- Above is Kazuchika Okada vs. EVIL from NJPW King of Pro-Wrestling in 2017. Okada went into the match as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion and retained the title after hitting rainmaker on his opponent.

- Wrestling Inc. was in attendance for the Bullet Club After Party after last night's NJPW Fighting Spirit Unleashed in Philadelphia (full results here). Fans that attended the Bullet Club Block Party in April got a secret invite to last night's after party. It kicked off with Tama Tonga having the entire bar of about 150 fans and wrestlers sing "Happy Birthday" to Jado. Other talents mingling and taking photos with fans included: Gedo, Jay White, KENTA, Chase Owens, Tanga Loa and The Rock "n" Roll Express. All were very fan friendly taking lots of photos and signing autographs. Also of note, former WWE referee Kevin Keenan was in attendance and helped to organize the event. Keenan is also known as the referee involved in The Hardys' Final Deletion.

- As noted, NWA announced today their weekly show, Power, will begin on October 8 at 6:05 pm ET and stream on NWA's Facebook and YouTube. The promotion also unveiled the new NWA Women's World Championship, which is currently held by Allysin Kay. As you can see in the photos below, Kay's image is in the center of the title, a nod to the championship Mildred Burke once wore.

As debuted at the NWA press conference, the new NWA Women's World Championship as presented by Billy Corgan to the champion Allysin Kay.



This new version made by @BeltsByDan pic.twitter.com/zbPGrZavQs — NWA (@nwa) September 30, 2019