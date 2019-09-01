Yesterday at Starrcast III in Chicago, CM Punk did an in-depth interview where he spoke about his time in WWE, Vince McMahon John Cena, his acting career, being released from WWE, and much more.

After the interview, Punk tweeted a comment about his appearance, thanking Conrad Thompson, the Starrcast team, and the fans.

"Thank you Conrad Thompson," Punk wrote. "Thanks to your entire team and everyone who helped make my appearance Starrcast. The best I've ever been a part off. Most of all, thanks to everyone who came through to say hi. Appreciate you all!!!"

Punk also discussed if he'd return to WWE and if he has any future plans in wrestling, which you can check out here.