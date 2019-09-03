- Above is the 17th episode of the "Shot Of Brandi" YouTube series from AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes, featuring Brandi using Brandy in a beverage and baking brownies.

- Speaking of Brandi, she took to Twitter this afternoon and posted this video of an up-close look at the AEW Women's Title belt. She wrote, "The @AEWrestling Women's World Championship has hints of rose gold plating incorporated throughout. Subtle and beautiful. Completely unique."

The inaugural AEW Women's Champion will be crowned during the AEW TNT premiere episode on Wednesday, October 2 from Washington, DC as Nyla Rose takes on Riho.

- AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes took to Twitter today and commented on AEW World Champion Chris Jericho allegedly having the belt stolen from him while eating dinner at a Longhorn Steakhouse in Tallahassee, Florida on Sunday. You can read full details on the incident at this link and this link.

Cody wrote, "I prefer Outback Steakhouse"

Cody also revealed a nasty bruise on his arm from Saturday's win over Shawn Spears at AEW All Out. He wrote, "Fallout from #AEWAllOut"

