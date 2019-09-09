WWE Hall of Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler recently took some quality time out of his schedule to speak with Wrestling Inc.'s own Andy Malnoske about his longevity inside the squared circle. Lawler last appeared on RAW in late July for a segment with Bray Wyatt. Lawler noted how he has apparently had more appearances on RAW than anyone else, including Vince McMahon.

"This is an unbelievable fact - when I was on the RAW Reunion, that made my 1000th appearance on Monday Night RAW," Lawler said. "I've been on more RAWs than anybody, including Vince McMahon! So, that's amazing. So now you're gonna ask me to pick out my favorite moment from all those RAWs? I think maybe, without a doubt one of my favorite moments was when I came back from when I had the cardiac arrest, and I was gone for a few weeks. And getting to come back, and J.R. and Michael Cole greeting me back on the show, that was probably the most emotional, most fun moment ever."

Lawler thinks that the legendary career he's established is something to be proud of. He thinks back to his rivalry with Andy Kaufman and believes that it was a major stepping stone to pro wrestling turning into "sports entertainment" for the first time. The two even appeared on The David Letterman Show at the time and trash talked one another back and forth.

"I think I already [painted a good picture] as far as my career goes. And as far as wrestling goes, that moment with Andy Kaufman," Lawler said. "I mean, that was 35 years ago, people still talk about it today, people still make movies about it. Andy Kaufman was such a unique individual and such a big star at the time that it made a big moment in wrestling history that I don't think will ever be recreated or ever be forgotten. I think that moment involving Hollywood, Andy Kaufman, and wrestling opened up the doors to it be wrestling entertainment. It started bringing in the Hollywood types and now you've got wrestlers crossing over and being movie stars. "

Lawler is excited about the possibilities that lie ahead for the business, however, he admits that he is unsure of where everything is headed. Nevertheless, Jerry does think that streaming services like WWE Network will be a major focus going forward.

"As far as where [the pro wrestling business] is going, your guess is as good as mine. I mean, like I said, I've been in this business a long time," Lawler noted. "Forgotten more about wrestling than people will ever know," Lawler joked. "But it's still, at this point in time and the way that social media is, the way TV is, who knows what the future is going to be. I think a lot of it, like as you see with the WWE Network, I think a lot of it is going to be in streaming video. People just don't watch TV the same way as they did ten years ago, so, things are constantly changing. That's one of those sayings in life that I learned a long time ago, 'There's nothing sure in life except change.' Who knows how WWE and the wrestling business will be changing in the future. I hope it's gonna be good for me and you."

"The King" also recently set up a new YouTube Channel, which is available at this link.

"I have a brand new YouTube channel! Jerry Lawler official YouTube channel, so, I want you to all go right now and subscribe to it. We're going to be getting a lot of new stuff up there all the time; new and old. A lot of my great old Memphis footage that people have been looking for forever is going to be on that channel."

You can watch the full interview in the video above.