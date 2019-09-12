One of the most recognizable names in pro wrestling will be staying with the National Wrestling Alliance in a big way. The company has announced that Jim Cornette will be providing color commentary for the NWA's return to studio television on 9/30 and 10/1. He will be joining Joe Galli on the broadcast team.

A commentator for Major League Wrestling for several years, Cornette has been known for his controversial opinions. He returned to NWA TV at NWA 70, while also pulling broadcasting duties at the Crockett Cup.

According to the NWA, Cornette will be a part of the VIP experience for fans on 10/1 only. Additional information regarding the VIP experience, which is on sale now, includes:

* VIP is $100 per day

* You must enter early to pick your seats

* There will be a choice of a Special Edition poster or an Atlanta Event t-shirt (if you attend both tapings, you have a choice)

* You will receive a special Atlanta event pin

* Post-show Meet and Greet with NWA stars Nick Aldis, Kamille, Eli Drake, Allysin Kay and Billy Corgan

NWA President and Owner Billy Corgan recently discussed the need for the NWA to produce their own programming, especially in today's wrestling scene.

"It's one thing to say you're rebooting the NWA, it's another thing to run matches on someone else's stage," Corgan stated. "We're very grateful to those people that shared their stage with us, most recently Ring of Honor, which was an incredible opportunity. But now it's our time to step forward, and it's time to bring the NWA back into the spotlight, and run on its own oxygen. So, we're very excited to announce that in October, in Atlanta, we'll be doing our own television again."