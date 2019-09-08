A former WWE Intercontinental Champion and King of The Ring, Ken Shamrock saw plenty of success when he was a part of WWE back in the 90s. One of his close friends at the time was the late, great Owen Hart, and Shamrock recently spoke with Wrestlingepicenter.com about some of the memories they shared together.

"I can tell you this - he put my head through the ceiling in the Dungeon match!" Shamrock said with a chuckle. "I didn't know... That was a shocker! He thought it would be funny. I didn't know my head was going to just go right through it. I thought I was done. I thought I had broke my neck! Thank goodness we didn't hit a beam."

Arguably one of the biggest influences during Shamrock's time in "The Attitude Era" was The Rock. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently took to Twitter to praise Shamrock's work during their time in WWE, tweeting, "Ken Shamrock helped build "The Rock" character. Huge #AttitudeEra influence. We tore the houses down together. I'll always be grateful and respectful. He's a f---ing machine. They don't make em like that anymore. Thanks for the house brother, Ken."

Shamrock commented to Wrestlingepicenter about the incredibly successful career that Johnson has had after transitioning into a Hollywood film star. Rock was even recently named the top grossing star on Forbes' list of the world's ten highest-paid actors.

"I'm not [surprised by The Rock's success]. I mean, I am in the sense of how he took off and the opportunities he got," Shamrock said. "I knew he was talented and he was going to do some incredible things in pro wrestling. But what I didn't know is that he would be such a dramatic performer and character in the acting world. It is awesome to see because he is a good person and he deserves it."

