Matt Hardy spoke with Inside the Ropes about AEW and the competition its bringing to the WWE when the promotion begins airing weekly on TNT, beginning October 2.

Hardy said he feels like the competition will be great for everyone involved, and will push those within WWE to do even more.

"Yes, it's great, I mean it's going to help everyone and it's beneficial for everyone," Hardy said. "It forces—ya know, no one is going to be on the global competition level of WWE because it's so entrenched everywhere. But just AEW coming out, having this programming, and having a good spot on television. It's going to be great for us too because it's going to push our creative team, our minds, and our talents to do even better."

As noted, Hardy has said he has some "hard decisions" in regards to his upcoming WWE contract ending around March 2020. Jeff Hardy went down with a knee injury in late April and Matt has only had sporadic appearances on WWE TV since that time. During a conversation on Twitter, Hardy said he wants his remaining active years to be in the ring and "not sit on the bench."

