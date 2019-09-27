Super Humman has developed a cult following on YouTube with his interesting arsenal of moves and ROH World Champion Matt Taven discussed him when he spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"This is for all my Juggalos and Juggalettes. He's the smartest worker of any of us. He only has to take one bump instead of a million of them and he gets a ton of views. I'm jealous of him," said Taven before adding that he doesn't think Super Humman can be in The Kingdom because he's a Juggalo.

"I can't wear obnoxiously, baggy jeans. I can't not clean under my fingernails. These are things I can't do so I can't be with Juggalos."

Taven will defend his title against Rush at ROH's Death Before Dishonor and the preshow to that event will feature Jeff Cobb taking on Brody King. Taven talked about a match featuring that high caliber of performers being in the preshow.

"I think it's fantastic. It's one of those things where I'm sure the preshow will get out there and be free to a bunch of people. Jeff Cobb and Brody King are two of the guys who have come into ROH in the last year or two and are unbelievable talents that people need to be watching," said Taven. "If they're gonna put a marquee match like that on the preshow to whet people's appetites for the main event, me of course, then so be it. I think it's a great move and is gonna be a match that puts on display ROH's present and future."

Taven recently took on Alex Shelley at Summer Supercard and he had nothing but praise for one of the guys who put present-day tag team wrestling on the map.

"I think the world of Alex Shelley and is one of those people that preach to high heaven that he doesn't get the respect and just do that he deserves for the influence he's had on wrestling," Taven said before adding that if you watched MCMG vs. The Bucks ten years ago then you see what you see today in tag wrestling.

"I hope to see more of Alex Shelley in ROH because not only is he a ROH original, but an innovator that's still impressive to this day."

The conversation then shifted towards the fan that passed out ringside during the match. Nick speculated that maybe he had too much to drink but Taven thought he had more than some drinks in him.

"When he finally opened his eyes, as the saying goes, they were redder than the devil's dick… He opened his eyes and you could tell there was more than just alcohol in that man's body because the substance influence came through very apparently through his pupils," recalled Taven.

"It's always nice to see people having a good time but you gotta be smart about it. You gotta be sure that you don't pass out until after the show is done. He had like two more matches left so he just mistimed his partying."

The pro wrestling scene is as hot as its been in decades and Taven was asked what fans can expect in the coming months.

"The thing I hope for wrestling in general come October is just more growth," revealed Taven. "Wrestling is always the best when there's good competition and people are succeeding. I've never understood when there's a very internet thing where you have to choose sides. Why? Why not enjoy all of it and really embrace this boom in wrestling?"

He added that fans shouldn't make alliances and should just appreciate all of it.

"I hope everyone in wrestling succeeds and fans appreciate all of this great wrestling that is in front of them. I hope that it does good things for not just the fans but also the wrestlers," said Taven.

Matt Taven defends his ROH World Heavyweight Championship against Rush tonight at ROH's Death Before Dishonor. For tickets and information visit ROHWrestling.com.

Taven's full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of a recent episode of our WINCLY podcast. It can be heard via the embedded audio player at the bottom of this post. In it Taven discusses his current ROH contract, defending his title against RUSH at Death Before Dishonor, the ROH World title #1 Contender's tournament, who he'd like to see win the tournament, Super Humman, ROH's relationship with CMLL and more.

