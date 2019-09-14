Paul Lazenby is a noted stunt performer and actor who is in the new Amazon Prime web series Paper Champions. The series is about a daughter trying taking over an indie promotion following her father's death and Lazenby and actor Brady Roberts talked about how they got involved when they spoke to Wrestling Inc. on our WINCLY podcast.

"We know each other through wrestling circles and we met through Lance [Storm]," Lazenby said of he and Roberts. "We've kept in contact ever since and he put it in front of me when it looked like the series was coming into fruition. Initially it looked like my involvement was going to be very minimal but it just kinda grew and grew as the plans were taking fruit.

"I ended up with the role of Disco Duke who is Aubrey's mentor/father figure. He had his heyday in the late 80s/early 90s in Japan as a pro wrestler. His career is now at the back end and he's overseeing this group of extremely ragtag pro wrestlers trying to build something out of this company Ring of Champions."

Lazenby usually portrays a different kind of character than what he portrays in Paper Champions and he talked about being in a more comedic role with this series.

"I loved it. I'm glad you pointed that out because obviously when I get called out for roles, it's as thugs and cops and gang members. I have no problem playing those roles but I do like being able to do something that people don't expect when they look at me," Lazenby said before adding that he's done more comedy and children's programs recently.

"I've never had more fun than playing Duke in Paper Champions."

Lance Storm also makes an appearance and Roberts was asked about getting guys like Lazenby and the normally strait-laced Storm to show off their funnier sides.

"Lance is one of those guys who is funnier than what people are led to believe. If you've spent any time with him, he's got a very dry sense of humor," said Roberts. "We utilized him as the bodyguard of our main villain and he was really funny. We also had the Storm Wrestling Academy students and we used them as extras."

He added that Rey Mysterio's son Dominick was at the SWA and also makes a cameo in the show although he never saw Dominick wrestle in the ring because they were too busy filming. But Lazenby does have some inside information on Dominick's training.

"I had a few talks with his dad about Dominick's training and Rey wants Dominick to learn the way pro wrestlers used to learn, which I think is the best way to learn," stated Lazenby. "That's to go from place to place and wrestle in Mexico, England, Canada, Japan because they all have different styles. Then you learn how to blend those styles and become a performer who can work with anybody in any style and get a good match out of them. I would predict that Dominick is really gonna make his mark in the business in the coming years."

