As noted, WWE's weekly studio show will air live from Los Angeles each Tuesday night on FS1. According to The Big Lead, the show will debut on Tuesday, November 5.

Currently, the working name for the show is WWE Backstage. WWE had previously filed trademarks for WWE After the Bell and The Bump, although it's not yet confirmed which name will be used for the FS1 studio show.

Renee Young is expected to co-host, other names possibly involved include: Booker T, Edge, Christian, and Paige.

PWInsider previously reported Cathy Kelley could also be in the mix.

WWE SmackDown moves to FOX on Friday, October 4.