The new "35 Years of WrestleMania" book from WWE and DK Publishing is now available. The book was released on Tuesday and is currently listed at #1 on Amazon's Sports Encyclopedias chart, #23,424 on the overall Amazon Books chart, and #2 on the Amazon Wrestling Books chart. Jim Cornette's new "Behind The Curtain: Real Pro Wrestling Stories" graphic novel is at #1 on the Wrestling Books chart.

The book, which includes 256 pages in the hardcover edition, was written by Brian Shields and Dean Miller. The foreword was written by WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. Shields has written books for WWE in the past and partnered with them on special projects. Miller previously worked as WWE's Director of Home Entertainment & Books, and has written books for them.

- WWE is encouraging fans to donate to the American Red Cross to assist victims of Hurricane Dorian. The WWE Community website used this link to direct fans to a WWE-specific page on the Red Cross website. As of 11:15pm ET on Friday night, the page shows that 3 donations have been made through the link, for a total of $85. The page accepts PayPal or credit/debit cards, and $10 is the minimum online payment.

As noted, Dorian forced WWE to change their plans this week as a set of WWE NXT live events in Florida were re-scheduled and referee tryouts at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando were postponed.

- As noted, it was announced earlier this week that WWE RAW has been nominated for an E! People's Choice Award in "The Show of 2019" category. The other nominees are The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Big Bang Theory, This Is Us, Riverdale, and Grey's Anatomy. Fans can vote for WWE's flagship program at this link. There are three different ways to vote, and fans can vote 25 times for each method, for a total of 75 votes. Voting ends on Friday, October 18, and winners will then be revealed during the awards ceremony on Sunday, November 10 at 9pm ET on the E! network.

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter today and called on the WWE Universe to help.

She wrote, "Monday Night Raw has been nominated for a @peopleschoice! #Raw is in the running for 'The Show of 2019' & we are in incredible company but up against stiff competition! If we stand a chance we need your help, @wweuniverse ! Vote now through October 18th!"

