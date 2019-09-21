WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins will face Bray Wyatt in the cell at WWE Hell in a Cell on October 6 in Sacramento, California.

At the end of WWE Clash of Champions, Wyatt attacked Rollins after he successfully defended his title against Braun Strowman. The following RAW, Wyatt jumped Kane and taunted Rollins afterwards.

Yesterday at a WWE live event in Calgary, Wyatt (in his Fiend look) and Rollins squared off in the ring, which you can check out in the video above.

The match came to a end when Wyatt locked the mandible claw on Rollins in the corner past the referee's five-count, causing a disqualification.

After the match, Rollins landed numerous superkicks and stomps, but Wyatt initially kept getting up after each one. He finally put down Wyatt and celebrated a bit with the title. The champ then went over to give Wyatt a closer look and Wyatt caught him again with the mandible claw.