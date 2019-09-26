- The dark segment after last night's WWE NXT episode at Full Sail Live saw Breezango help Kushida up and then host a dance party with him. Above is video from the segment. As noted, the show ended with WWE UK Champion WALTER taking out Kushida on the stage following the main event. That match saw Kushida introduce Fandango and Tyler Breeze as his mystery partners for a win over Imperium's Alexander Wolfe, Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel.

- As noted, WWE revealed today that the new RAW announce team will feature Vic Joseph, Dio Maddin and WWE Hall of Famer Jerry Lawler, while the new SmackDown announce team will include Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young.

WWE noted that Cole will handle blue brand play-by-play while Graves serves as analyst. They described Renee as a Special Contributor. Joseph will do RAW play-by-play while Lawler and Maddin serve as analysts. The WWE NXT play-by-play is done by Mauro Ranallo while Nigel McGuinness and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix act as analysts. While Renee has been rumored for the FS1 show and a move to SmackDown for several weeks now, PWInsider reported that she was not available for RAW work each week because she and WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be taping the weekly "WWE Backstage" studio show for FS1 in Los Angeles, which airs taped on Tuesday nights at 11pm ET as of November 5.

- Bobby Lashley continues to tease his return to the ring for WWE with tweets on Twitter, as seen below.

Lashley responded to one fan on Twitter after they asked if he will interfere in next Friday's SmackDown FOX main event, which will see Brock Lesnar challenge WWE Champion Kofi Kingston.

Lashley responded, "Hmm...that's an interesting idea [thinking emoji]"

There's no word yet on when Lashley will be back, but it was reported in early August that he had recently underwent elbow surgery, and would likely be out until early November. WWE never announced injury specifics but the 43 year old Lashley reportedly needed to have bone spurs removed from his elbow. Lashley last wrestled on the July 15 RAW, participating in a Battle Royal that Seth Rollins won. He lost the Last Man Standing match to Braun Strowman the night before at Extreme Rules.

