Angelina Love posted this morning a message to ROH fans who comment about her appearance.

The former WOH Champion posted about her irritation with fans commenting about her weight.

In her post, Love wrote, "So Ring of Honor fans always talk about how looks don't matter and how it's all about the wrestling...So here I am, a 7 time World Champion and I've got a guy in Vegas yelling out a comment that I only weigh 7 lbs and then tonight in New Orleans another dude questioning how I could do anything wrestling wise because I only weight 80 lbs. Hmmm...I thought looks don't matter? Huh? You get pissed off that The Allure come and take over the company looking like girls who dissed your lame a--es in high school and that's all you cared about. You guys are whack. Well, let me tell you something, if an 80-pound dumbbell was dropped on your head you'd be knocked the fu--ed out. Why don't you pay attention to what you "claim" is important to you and we'll just keep taking over, being hot, kicking a-- and winning championships."

Angelina Love lost the Women of Honor World Championship last night to Kelly Klein at Glory By Honor in New Orleans.

Below is her post: