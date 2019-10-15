Night two of the WWE Draft has come and gone, and there were a lot of moves made when it came to the stars of WWE.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, all of the top couples in WWE had to be together, much like with the Superstar Shakeup this past April. Charlotte Flair, Andrade, Zelina Vega and Aleister Black were all moved to Raw. WWE didn't have any intention of splitting Andrade and Vega. It was also noted that Paul Heyman is very high on Black, as well as Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy, hence the other reason that Black is on the red brand.

Additionally, Dave Meltzer discussed the status of the 24/7 Title. The title was moved to RAW since it was originally an idea by the USA Network to keep viewers when it comes to the third hour of Raw. R-Truth, the champion as of this moment, was kept on Raw to keep the gimmick going. With Corey Graves manning SmackDown shows, the idea was to have Carmella, his girlfriend, move to SmackDown.