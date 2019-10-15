The Usos and Naomi were not involved in the WWE Draft because WWE currently has no plans for them, according to a new report by F4Wonline.com.

The Usos were at one point scheduled to return to TV at the SmackDown FOX premiere on October 4, but plans were nixed for some unknown reason. The new report notes that there is no creative plans for them, and no return date set. Furthermore, WWE officials have not made a decision on which brand The Usos and Naomi will be going to. All three Superstars are currently on the RAW roster.

The Usos were taken off the road following Jimmy Uso's most recent arrest for DUI back in July. Naomi revealed in late September that she has been away from WWE action since July due to health issues of her own, and family issues.

Stay tuned for updates on Naomi and The Usos.