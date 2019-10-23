- Above is E!'s official recap for last night's WWE Total Divas episode. This was the fourth episode of the ninth season. You can read our recap of the show by clicking here.

- It was announced on today's episode of The Bump that a new WWE 24 documentary on veteran Superstar R-Truth will be coming to the WWE Network soon. Stay tuned for full details on the special.

- RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch took to Twitter this week and wrote about missing Monday's red brand episode because she was "digesting" what happened in the 2019 WWE Draft.

"I pulled out my pie charts and mind maps last night and after hours of digesting the draft, I've come to the conclusion that I'm absolutely deadly. More to follow," Lynch wrote.

As noted at this link, Lynch actually missed this week's RAW because she was representing WWE at the annual espnW "Women + Sports Summit" near Los Angeles. You can see Becky's full tweet below: