Randy Orton recently got the wrestling world talking when he posted a cryptic picture on his Instagram account. The photo shows Orton looking at a sign at says "ELITE LEVEL." The caption read "tick tock tick tock" and he tagged Riddick Moss, Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder, Luke Harper, AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.

The post was spotted by Jericho who commented Orton's post, stating, "Send in a tape and some pix and I'll see what I Can do….??"

During the latest podcast of "The Hall of Fame" with Booker T, the WWE Hall of Famer spoke on the Instagram post from Orton. Noting that Orton is a man who "walks to the beat of his own drum".

"Look at the talent they [AEW] has," Booker said. "Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega and Randy Orton is an elite level player. I always said Randy Orton is an elite wrestler, an elite superstar.

"He's my guy, I always said that and one thing about Randy is he's always been a rebel, he's always been a guy that walks to the beat of his own drum. If anybody was to do something crazy it would be Randy."

Booker went on to suggest that Orton, who throughout his career has been involved in some controversial moments, is a man who likes to be "on the edge".

"A lot of those guys over there [in AEW] are on the edge," Booker added. "Look at Jon Moxley, he was on the edge. I'll say it right now if it happens I would not be surprised, but I don't think something like that is going to happen I think Randy Orton is safe and he's taken care of very well in the WWE.

"But anything is possible. Like Randy "Macho Man" Savage would say 'always expect the unexpected'."

Back in 2010, it was reported that Orton signed a ten-year deal with WWE. With his contract coming up soon and Orton looking for an easier schedule, a tease to AEW could help in potential contract talks with both AEW and WWE. During a recent Twitch stream of Call of Duty, Orton praised AEW's debut on TNT, and also talking about doing a potential match with Sammy Guevara down the line.

"Cody and Sammy Guevara, that kid can do some s--t," Orton admitted. "I'd love to work with that kid. They had a great match. I thought opening the show with that match was a good idea and well received."

