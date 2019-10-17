Following the WWE Draft, updated advertising has most WWE talent appearing on their respective brands going forward. There is one notable exception with Bray Wyatt, who was drafted to SmackDown last week.

Wyatt is currently advertised for all domestic RAW television tapings through the month of November. He is also advertised for most SmackDown television tapings, with the exception of the November 15th show in Philadelphia and the November 29th episode in Birmingham.

It is possible that Wyatt will just work dark matches at the RAW tapings, as he is advertised to face WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins in a steel cage for several of those shows.

It appears that Wyatt will no longer be working RAW television dates starting in December.

You can check out a tweet promoting Wyatt on RAW on November 4th below: