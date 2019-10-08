As previously reported, Bray Wyatt and Sasha Banks suffered injuries at Sunday's WWE Hell In a Cell pay-per-view and were not cleared for last night's RAW.

Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that Wyatt's injury was not serious. While Wyatt did not appear on RAW, he was involved in the post-show dark segment, where he attacked Cesaro and laid him out with the Mandible Claw.

Meltzer added that Banks' situation is a lot more vague. WWE is keeping quiet about her injury, and it's not known when she will return to action. Banks reportedly does not want the injury to become public, however she has been saying that it's not a concussion.